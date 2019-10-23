Lilly Singh Says Everything In Her Career Has Been A Complete Shocker For Her!

Indian-Canadian star Lilly Singh says her journey from being a YouTube sensation to becoming the first woman to host a late-night TV show in the US has all been a shocker to her! Lilly also confessed that hosting the A Little Late with Lilly Singh show has been quite a shift for her.

Speaking about the drastic shift and her excitement for doing A Little Late with Lilly Singh to PTI, Lilly was quoted saying, “Everything in my life and career has been a complete shock to me. I’m just rolling with the punches. If things I do build a community, I’ll consider it a success. But I was also nervous and excited because it was unlike anything I had done before. It was really big in terms of schedule and how much time it would take from my life.”

Lilly usually opened up about her sexual orientations and speaking in the same context she said, “I’m all for encouraging people to be unapologetically, authentically themselves. I’m a believer in practicing what you preach. I’ve no reservations or inhibitions about being who I am. I was a little late with realizing who actually I am. If people like it, it’s encouraging, if they don’t, it is still okay.”

Lastly, Lilly who recently traveled to India said she was overwhelmed by the response she got from fans. Lilly said, “I was blown away by how positive everyone’s response was in India. I have never felt this amount of support with anything else I’ve done before in my career. India was overwhelmingly supportive and positive. I felt like everybody was rallying behind me.”

As far as her YouTube channel is concerned, Lilly says her time has been consumed by the show for now but it is not something that will keep her away.

