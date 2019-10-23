Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Reviews Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pedenkar’s Saand Ki Aankh

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal caught a screening of Tushar Hiranandani directorial Saand Ki Aankh featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. And the CM in all praises of the actresses for their performance, and viewed his opinion taking to his Twitter account.

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Watched the film Saand Ki Aankh with my family last evening.. The story of Shooter Dadis, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar is very inspiring. Congrats @taapsee and @bhumipednekar,” he wrote with the pictures. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also watched the film and wrote, “Watched #saandkiaankh movie last night. It’s such a touching inspiring story with full entertainment. A must watch movie for all. Great work by @taapsee and @bhumipednekar.”

Bhumi thanked Kejriwal for his words. “Thank you so much, sir. We are so thrilled you enjoyed it. It truly was overwhelming and a big thank you to your family too :) #SaandKiAankh,” she wrote.

Crime Patrol and Balika Vadhu actor Anup Soni also heaped praises on the film. “Last night saw the special screening of #SaandKiAankh, very inspiring n very well told by Dir @tushar1307 and is sure to hit bulls eye. Brilliant performances by 2 of my favourite star actresses @taapsee & @bhumipednekar Congratulations team. Do watch, releasing 25th Oct,” he wrote.

Slated for a release on the 25th of October, Saand Ki Aankh has already been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Based on the life of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, from Baghpat who are fondly called Shooter Dadi’s and are India’s oldest sharpshooters.

