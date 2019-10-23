Sajid Nadiadwala Feels Nothing Can Be Bigger Than Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar Coming Together On A Festival

Superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are all over the internet for their respective releases and announcements. It was recently reported that the trailer of Salman’s much-awaited film Dabangg 3 will be attached with Housefull 4 and bring the two together.

Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of Housefull 4 and Kick 2 while talking about the two superstars coming together expressed his happiness and also said there can be nothing bigger than Akshay and Salman coming together.

Sajid and Salman met to discuss Kick 2 and that is when the idea cam to shape of releasing the Dabangg 3 trailer with Housefull 4. “ We realized that the Dabangg 3 trailer would be ready by the time we released Housefull 4. The idea appealed to us as nothing can be bigger than Salman and Akshay coming together for Diwali,” said Sajid to Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, Akshay and Salman have worked Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Jane-E-Mann and both were produced by Sajid and have an honest fanbase. Sajid when asked if he is interested in making a film with the two he said, “I’d be more than happy to get the two together on screen, however, all of us are busy with other commitments. Once we are free and ready we would definitely want to make something big and magical. If we come together, it will be one big party on the sets.”

Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and is up for October 25 release. On the other hand, Dabangg 3 stars Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Sai Manjarekar and Khicha Sudeep is set to release on December 20, 2019.

