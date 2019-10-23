Shah Rukh Khan Says His Introduction In David Letterman’s Show Is ‘Most Cherished Intro For Any Public Appearance’

Yesterday, Netflix dropped the trailer of David Letterman’s chat show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction‘ featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The trailer was funny and have got us excited for this fun banter between SRK and Dave.

A few hours after the trailer came out, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts on how he loved appeared on Letterman’s show. Khan tweeted, “As always @Letterman so erudite…so eloquent…”You don’t even know, eh, may be you do know, but this is eh, I don’t know, you know what I’m talking about…” my most cherished intro for any public appearance…love it.”

The Zero actor also shared the link of the trailer in his tweet.

Check out the tweet below:

As always @Letterman so erudite…so eloquent…”You don’t even know, eh, may be you do know, but this is eh, I don’t know, you know what I’m talking about…” my most cherished intro for any public appearance…love it. https://t.co/8qHwtcs9zY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 22, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan shot for the episode in May this year in New York. After the shoot, he had shared a pic with David Letterman and captioned it, “No more footprints…this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan @Letterman Thx for ur generosity. Had 2 much fun being interviewed.Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir.”

On the work front, SRK will be back as the host of TED Talks India Season 2. He hasn’t announced his film yet and has dismissed all the rumours regarding his next project.

