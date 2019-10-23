There’s no doubt that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a hot couple. But what makes them people’s favourite is also how sporty and funny they are. DeepVeer never fails to amaze us with their social media PDA and currently, their meme game.

Those who follow Deepika and Ranveer on Instagram know very well that both the stars often share memes. These memes are either based on themselves or their films or outfits. Yesterday, the Piku actress took to her Instagram page to share a hilarious meme based on her and Ranveer.

The meme makes fun of Deepika Padukone’s pink outfit which she wore for MAMI film festival. In the meme, Deepika’s dress is used as candy floss and Ranveer Singh is holding it. The text on the meme reads, “Ranveer’s Favourite Candy”. The dimpled actress shared this meme on her Instagram story and captioned it, “LOL”.

Check out the meme below:

On the work front, DeepVeer will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. The film is based on India’s 1983 World Cup Victory. Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film and Deepika will be seen as his wife, Romi Dev. After their wedding, this is the first film in which fans will get to see DeepVeer together!

‘83 also stars Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Hardy Sandhu, and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

