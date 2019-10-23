Sanjay Dutt May Have 5 Films In The Pipeline, But That Isn’t Stopping Him From A Quality Fam-Jam

After the release of his recent Prassthanam, Sanjay Dutt has had no time to rest as he juggles his day between as many as five project preparations. But what has touched our heart is that even with his hectic schedule, Sanju baba doesn’t miss out on his family and always manages to make time for them.

According to sources, Sanjay Dutt is planning to surprise his fans through his performances and the source has shared, “Sanjay has been juggling like a pro between his hectic schedules and projects. All five roles are vastly different from one another. To sink into a character and understand its mechanism has been a challenging process for him, but he is putting his best foot forward to ace them all”.

Furthermore, they added “Sanjay has managed to keep himself calm and composed through the process as he believes that patience is the key to dealing with such a tied-up schedule. Amidst all this, he makes sure that he does not compromise on the time spent with his family and ensures spending quality time with them too.”

At a moment, Sanjay Dutt is playing five characters in five different films. In KGF 2, he plays an antagonist whereas in Panipat he will be playing as Afgan King. In his third movie Sadak 2, he will be playing the role of an abuse survivor. Lastly, he will be playing the role of an enemy and an army officer in Shamshera and Toorbaaz respectively.

Meanwhile, the Vastaav actor’s latest outing Prassthanam was a success as fans and critics alike absolutely loved the political drama. The first movie from the actor’s production house Sanjay Dutt Productions ‘Baba’ was recently screened at the Golden Globes.

