Vignesh Shivan Pens A Heartfelt Note For His Lady Love Nayanthara With An Adorable Picture

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan never fails to turn heads with the pictures which he shares on Instagram. Especially the ones with his lady love, Nayanthara. The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director yesterday on the fourth anniversary of the film took on Instagram to share an adorable picture with the lady superstar.

The filmmaker along with the picture penned a heartfelt note for his lady love. As he wrote: “Thank you than gamey Life after meeting you has been blessed with only sweet moments! Thank you for this day! Thank you for accepting to do this film .. thus giving me a chance to have a nice life Godbless you ! & May you always remain this beautiful person inside & outside – forever! Loads of love #nayanthara #NRD #4years #naanumrowdydhaan #lifesaver #blessed”

Talking about the picture, one gets to see the couple madly in love lost in their own world.

It was during the shoot of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Vignesh and Nayanthara fell in love and they have been going strong in their relationship from the past four years.

Talking about Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, the film had Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi opposite Nayanthara in lead. The film released in 2015 and was well-liked and appreciated by the audience.

Nayanthara who was last seen opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will soon be seen sharing the same screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in their Diwali release Bigil.

Currently, the actress is all busy with shoot of her beau’s debut productional venture titled Netrikann. The Tamil thriller is being helmed by Milind Rau.

