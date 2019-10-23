Sara Ali Khan Shares Interesting Deets About Aaj Kal & Coolie No.1, Read On..

Sara Ali Khan made a successful Bollywood debut with Kedarnath last year and followed it up with another huge Hit Simmba. The film crossed 200 crores mark at the Box Office and now Sara is gearing up for the release of her next two films i.e. Coolie No. 1 and Aaj Kal.

Recently during an interview with Puja Talwar, Sara opened up her experience of shooting both films. Talking about working with Imtiaz Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal’s sequel Aaj Kal, she said, “Working with Imtiaz Sir is a very enriching experience. You live so truthfully and so wholly the life he has envisioned for you.”

Talking about the film, she added, “I just think that the film has been made with a lot of dedication and love and it’s based on what love is in today’s age.

When asked how Sara herself is as a girl when it comes to love, does she wears a heart on her sleeves or she is practical types, she said, “I think I am a very fun combination of both. I know when to use the brain and when to use the heart. Brain for everything but my job. Heart for my job”

Talking about doing Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan, Sara said, “It is a dream. Varun Dhawan is a crazy person and it’s such a blast to work with him. He is such a riot of energy.”

Adding further about the working experience with Varun in songs, she said, “One will see him rehearse and you’ll already be scared because he is Varun Dhawan. And when I see him in take, I am like Oh My God, how am I going to match that kind of energy. But whether it is David sir or Varun, it’s so encouraging to work with them.

