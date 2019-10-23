Shahid Kapoor got his much deserving success with Kabir Singh a few months back as the film scored 278.24 crores at the Box Office. Not just this, Kabir Singh also crossed the lifetime business of all the top grosser of 2019 till that time.

After the success of Kabir Singh, there were speculations around Shahid’s next film. There were also reports of the handsome and talented actor planning to buy an 8000 square-foot posh apartment in Worli.

Talking about the same in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid Kapoor said, “It’s a bit far away (from being ready). We still have to start getting it done up and all. I don’t think we can look at shifting for another year or two.”

It was also being said that his new apartment will be close to one of Deepika Padukone so he will become his Padmaavat co-star’s neighbour. Talking about the same, he jokingly said,” I don’t think Deepika has her house in the same vicinity. But it makes for a good headline. I guess that’s why (such stories come),”

Meanwhile, Shahid will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey. He will be playing the much-loved role played by Nani in the original. The film is expected to release in Aug 2020.

Talking about the heroine of the film, there were reports that Rashmika Mandanna will be featuring opposite Shahid but recently it was learnt that it will be Mrunal Thakur instead.

A source close to Pinkvilla reveals the same as, “Talks were on with Rashmika. The deal was almost locked but Rashmika and the makers couldn’t agree on the finance bit. Also, the makers want to kickstart the shoot for the film next month and Rashmika has already committed the same dates to another film down South.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!