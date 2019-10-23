Rana Daggubati To Play Naxalite In His Next Telugu Venture?

Tollywood star Rana Daggubati who was last seen on big screen early this year in his Telugu venture N.T.R: Mahanayakudu is all busy these days with preparations of his next which has been titled Virataparvam.

As per reports, the south heartthrob will be playing a role of a naxalite in the Venu Udugula’s directorial venture. The film has already gone on floors and Rana will be joining the cast next month.

A source close the film quoted to Indianexpress.com, “Rana will be joining the sets of Virataparvam in November. As of now, the major scenes featuring Sai Pallavi and Nandita Das have been canned in the earlier schedules. The combination scenes of Rana, Sai Pallavi, and Nandita Das are yet to be canned. Rana is portraying a Naxal character in the movie which is going to be an extraordinary one with solid content, while Nandita Das will be seen as a human rights activist.”

“The conflict of views between Rana’s character and Sai Pallavi’s character and between Nandita Das’ character and Rana’s form the core theme of the movie. Despite having the chances of getting differing opinions on the film’s content from different sectors, director Venu Udugula is determined to narrate the story with an utmost realistic approach.” added the source.

The makers are planning to wrap up the film by early next year and release it by mid-2020.

Talking about Rana, the Baahubali actor currently awaits release of his big Bollywood release Housefull 4 which has Akshay Kumar in lead. The comedy caper will hit big screen on 25th December on the occasion of Diwali.

Apart from Virataparvam and Housefull 4, Rana also has numerous other projects in form of Haathi Mere Saathi, Madai Thirnathu, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

