Maniesh Paul Greets Amitabh Bachchan A ‘Happy Diwali’ On The Sets Of KBC 11

When it comes to Mr. Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B, who’s who of Bollywood go gaga and they just can’t stop gushing over him. Today, ‘Sultan of Stage’ Maniesh Paul met the ‘Mahanayak of Bollywood’ and he is on the cloud nine right now.

Maniesh Paul, who is one of the most celebrated hosts in the industry, paid a visit to Big B on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Every year, Maniesh goes and visits Senior Bachchan during Diwali to wish him. It is just like a ritual for him like it’s mandatory for the actor.

Before leaving for his hometown Delhi, Maniesh always manages to meet Big B and then leave for the Diwali celebrations with his family. This year too, before going to his family, Maniesh made sure to meet his idol and wish him all the happiness and good health as Diwali is just around the corner. In the pictures, Maniesh can be seen in complete awe of Mr. Bachchan and we don’t really blame him. Anyone will be star struck if he is standing next to us! Check out the pictures of the duo here:

Well, that’s quite a sweet gesture by Maniesh!

On the work front, Maniesh’s new show Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul is doing tremendously well and it has successfully won the hearts of the viewers. He has managed to tickle our funny bones with his impeccable sense of humour!

Featuring a range of Bollywood A-listers from Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty to Kajol, Raveena Tandon and Kriti Sanon among several others, Maniesh has impressed everyone with the unique concept of his show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!