Salman Khan Jokes That He Dubbed For Dabangg 3′ Tamil Version First, Read To Know Why!

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is one of the much-awaited films of 2019. He will be back as the cop Chulbul Pandey and the audience can’t keep calm to watch the film as the trailer looks entertaining.

Dabangg 3 will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu as well as the Kannada language. At the trailer launch today, director PrabhuDheva was asked who dubbed for Salman’s voice in Tamil. The director couldn’t recollect the name and immediately Salman interrupted and joked that he had first dubbed for the Tamil version.

Khan said, “He is very good. I have heard a little bit of dubbing. So I was going to dub it & all the other languages too. I went to the dubbing studio to dub it. I said one line in Tamil. So the person who was dubbing said ‘Very good sir, okay.’ So I said one more? He’s like ‘No, no sir. Okay, okay, okay, okay…’ I thought this language is quite simple. Then he went to PrabhuDheva to check and he asked me, ‘Sir, in what language you dubbed?’ I said, sir your guy said okay, okay, okay. Now what do to? Dub again? He said ‘No sir, you are sounding like some foreign language only. I am not understanding it’. So we got a voice that was very close to mine in Tamil Telugu & Kannada.”

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in December this year.

