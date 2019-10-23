Salman Khan Says He Wrote The Script Of Dabangg 3 & The Reason Is Hilarious

Today, Salman Khan launched the trailer of his upcoming film, Dabangg 3. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. At the trailer launch, Salman Khan was in a very good mood.

At the launch, the superstar was asked if it was his decision to release the film in different languages all over India. Salman Khan quipped, “I’ve written the script. This film is for the critics.”

He joked, “If we get bashed, it won’t be just in Mumbai, it will also be in Chennai and Bengaluru. Telugu, Tamil and even Kannada, if we get bashed, it will be throughout the nation.”

At the same time, Sonakshi Sinha said, “When critics bash a film, that’s when it becomes a super-duper hit.” Salman Khan immediately interrupted her saying that he can say all this, but she shouldn’t say it.