Divyanka Tripathi: “I’m Not Very Comfortable With BOLD Scenes”

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most established and renowned personalities of Indian television. Her Ishi Maa’s character from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is admired by all her fans. Recently she made her web debut with AltBalaji’s Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala opposite Rajeev Khandelwal and her performance by loved and appreciated by all her fans.

We have always seen her in very ethnic attires and her image is more of a sanskaari bahu but when we saw her bold avatar in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, we were totally surprised how she pulled the character of Nitya so effortlessly. In an interview with Spotboye, she spoke about how comfortable she was with all the bold demands of the script and said, “I am not very comfy with bold scenes. The audience has vivid imagination. Suggestive depiction is enough. You don’t have to feed them with smooching scenes and all that. So, I had my discussion with Ekta that if she’s looking for something like that, then maybe I am not the right person for it.”

She further added, “She understood me. She knew how I am. She wrote the script accordingly. There were a few kissing scenes and I cheated. Aisa lagega that I have kissed but I did not. But Rajeev Khandelwal and I had to strike a certain chemistry and we did.”

She also spoke about starting a family and said, “(Laughs) Not soon, at least. When I will give the green signal, he’ll support it. Right now, he can see that I’m not ready for it.”

We would definitely want to see what more this talented lady can do wishing her luck in whatever she does ahead in the future!

