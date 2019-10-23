Bigil: Thalapathy Vijay Launches Official Emoji Of The Film On Twitter Ahead Of Its Release

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil is in news all over following the response which the film’s trailer, songs, and posters have been garnering from all across. The #Bigil trend has set the internet on fire all thanks to Vijay fans.

The latest news related to the film is, today afternoon Vijay took on Twitter to unveil #Bigil emoji.

With this Bigil has become the fourth Tamil film to have its own emoji. The other Tamil films prior to Bigil which its own emoji are Suriya’s NGK, Rajinikanth’s Petta and Vijay’s 2017 release Mersal.

Talking about the film, Bigil has Vijay in dual roles. As the actor will be seen playing Michael aka Bigil a former football player turned women’s football coach and also as Rayappan a local don.

The film also stars actress Nayanthara along with Bollywood veteran actor Jackie Shroff, Vivek, Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu along with others in pivotal roles.

The Vijay starrer is been helmed by Atlee Kumar. It is for the third time where the actor-director duo of Vijay and Atlee have teamed up for a film project after Theri and Mersal.

Songs of Bigil has been composed by Musical genius A.R Rahman.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is slated to hit big screens on 25th October.

