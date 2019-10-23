Dulquer Salmaan Shares An Adorable Picture Of Daughter Maryam

Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan who was last seen on the big screen in Bollywood venture The Zoya Factor opposite Sonam Kapoor, has been quite busy from the past number of weeks with his debut Malayalam productional venture titled Maniyarayile Ashokan.

Dulquer who is on a vacation with his family yesterday took on Instagram to share an adorable picture with his daughter Maryam from Budapest.

The actor along with the picture captioned: ” We even stand the same !!! 📸 Ms Mamma”

Talking about the picture, the actor can seen sporting a cool look donned in white tee paired with grey pants and sneakers. Whereas, Maryam can be seen busy posing the same as just like her daddy dearest.

On the work front, apart from his debut productional venture Maniyarayile Ashokan, Dulquer also has a big yet to be titled Malayalam project in his hands which will be helmed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikkad’s son Anoop Sathyan.

Dulquer in the film will be seen sharing same screen space with legendary Malayalam actors Suresh Gopi and Shobana.

The Mollywood superstar also has two Tamil films in form of filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy’s Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and RA Karthik’s Vaan & also Malayalam venture Kurup which is being directed by Srinath Rajendran and is produced by the actor the himself.

