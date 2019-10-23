Shah Rukh Khan To Announce A Film On His Birthday Or Has Some Other Plans? Wife Gauri Khan Talks About It

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero and since then, the fans just can’t wait more for him to make an official announcement about his next project. This year’s birthday is special because all the fans are hoping that SRK will announce his new film that day.

As we’ve already reported, Shah Rukh Khan has a huge announcement to make on his birthday and it could be paired up with another revelation. The crowd outside Shah’s residence Mannat is a treat to watch and this year won’t be any different.

Where there’s SRK, there were rumours. This year, it’s been said Shah Rukh Khan will be driving to Alibaug with family to celebrate his 54th birthday. But Gauri Khan has something else to say about this. In a report published in Pinkvilla, Gauri said, “The plan this year is to be home, have a quiet dinner and just chill!”

Recently, at an awards night, Karan Johar turned up nattily dressed in a black and gold dress. He teamed it up with a pair of heels.

Johar’s gender neutral style statement was highlighted on social media by SRK, who posted pictures in which he is seen wearing a ‘Dust of Gods’ jacket, red shades and his grey cargo pants.

His caption read: “Thanks again @karanjohar for The Dust of Gods jacket. Will never be able to match your Fashionista sense of style… but trying…( somebody get me my heels!! )”

