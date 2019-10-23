Jennifer Aniston On Pay Disparity On FRIENDS: “It Wasn’t About Women Being Paid Equal”

Equal pay has been a topic of discussion and debate in every working industry. In the field of acting, pay disparity has always been questioned when someone gets paid lesser than their co-stars. In an interview, actress Jennifer Aniston talked about difference in pay of the Friends stars.

Friends had an ensemble cast of Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Mathew Perry and Lisa Kudrow along with Jen. In the interview, the actress shared about pay disparity and the situation in terms of the sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston told RadioTime, “I’m aware that I have had a pretty easy time in terms of my experience in the business. But even back on Friends, it wasn’t so much about women being paid the same as men – some of the women were being paid more. ‘It was more about, “We’re doing equal work and we all deserve to be compensated in the same way.”

The talented actress added, “I wouldn’t feel good going to work knowing someone was getting x amount and I was getting something greater.”

Well, that’s quite kind of Jen to address this issue and be concerned about the same.

On the work front, she will be making her comeback on the small screen with a new show called ‘The Morning Show’. For the same, she is being given a huge pay. The show also stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. The show will be streaming on Apple TV+ from November 1, 2019.

