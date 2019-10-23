WHAT! Salman Khan In Two Minds For Bigg Boss 13, To Quit The Show?

Bigg Boss 13 being the controversial show that it is, Salman Khan indeed has a huge task of dealing with the aggressive contestants, their fights, ugly statements and what not! Although, the actor is being paid a hefty amount for appearing just on the Big Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, many a times it’s seen to how close he is to losing his calm. Owing to it all, is the Dabangg 3 actor planning to quit?

In a Bigg Boss 13’s promo, Salman Khan was seen getting furious and left the stage as he said, “Get someone else to do this”. Soon after, the video went viral and fans started speculating to what must have gone wrong. Now, it is being said that the actor is considering quitting the show and is asking the makers to find a replacement.

However, if reports by Deccan Chronicle is to be believed, all of it are just mere rumours and the actor has no plans to leave the show until it goes off-air itself! A source close to the development reveals the same as, “Salman is being paid a bomb for the show. Yes, he has had apprehensions for a while. He doesn’t like the way the show gets negative. As a superstar, he also wants to control the proceedings and it is not very pleasant when contestants take him on. He even walked out a few years back when he had a spat with Swami Om. But he will not quit the show as long as it runs,” further adding that Salman’s angry outburst was not a scripted move!

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is currently running on Colors TV and this years witnesses some strong personalities like Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla, Paras Chabraa amongst others being a part of the show.

