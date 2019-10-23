Naagin 4: Nia Sharma Is Priveleged To Be A Part Of Ekta Kapoor’s Successful Franchise

A few days ago, Ekta Kapoor shared a teaser of Naagin 4 on her Instagram page. However, she didn’t reveal who will play the Naagin in this season. Names like Krystle D’Souza and Nia Sharma were being considered for the role.

And now, yesterday Ekta Kapoor finally confirmed that Nia Sharma will be the Naagin in the fourth season. Welcoming Nia Sharma to the Naagin family, producer Ekta Kapoor tweeted, “Welcome to the world of Naagins “Nia Sharma” @Theniasharma #Naagin- Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel only on @ColorsTV Coming Soon #ShobhaKapoor @BTL_Balaji @tanusridgupta1 @ketansgupta @ChloeJFerns @MuktaDhond”.

Nia Sharma quoted Ekta’s tweet and shared her thoughts on being a part of Naagin 3. The actress wrote, “And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor 🙏💯. It’s an absolute honor and privilege. https://twitter.com/ektaravikapoor”.

And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor 🙏💯

It’s an absolute honor and privilege. https://t.co/knO7CW1OKf — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 22, 2019

About the fourth season, a source informed Indian Express, “Nia is not only one of the most glamorous actors on television but is also a fantastic actor. Since she hasn’t been part of any costume drama yet, Ekta thought she would surprise the audience with a new face on Naagin 4. The team is currently in the process of locking the script and other cast. The shoot should begin by next month as the series would only launch towards the end of the year or January 2020.”

