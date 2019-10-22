Tanishaa Mukerji Opens Up About Her Acting Career & Love For Sara Ali Khan

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji has come a long way after making her debut in 2005 alongside Uday Chopra in ‘Neal ‘n’ Nikki‘. Tanishaa, who was a part of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss has however been missing from the silver screen for quite a while now. And now, Tanishaa has opened up about the changing space of Bollywood and her plans of turning producer.

Speaking about her future plans of turning producer, Tanishaa asked, “I am working on content currently. It takes time to work on good content. There are a lot of writers out there but you have to find one who matches your sensibilities. I am not looking for genres; I am looking for films that will speak to me and that which will make an impact. I want to make an entertaining film but also that will also make you think.”

She further told TOI during the same interview, “Even if people said that ‘Neal ‘n’ Nikki’ was too much exposing. I believed in the subject. I believed in women to be equal, free and be whatever they wanted to be. Today, people come up to me and they watched the film and they loved it.”

Tanishaa was quizzed about who she loves the most among the newer generation of actors, Tanishaa said, “I love Sara Ali Khan. I think she is phenomenal. She is very natural. Whether it is on-screen or off-screen, she has beautiful energy. Alia Bhatt is my all-time favourite. She is one of the most effortless actresses. Even Janhvi Kapoor is also blooming like a flower. Amongst the men, I am a huge Tiger Shroff fan. His action is phenomenal. Ayushmann Khurrana is also very good. What I love about him is that he is one of the responsible people in the industry.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!