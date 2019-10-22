Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar & Team Are Chasing These 4 Records Of 2019

Housefull 4 Box Office: With few days remaining for Diwali festive season, Akshay Kumar and his crazy team too is all set to bring fireworks at the box office with their family entertainer Housefull 4. With its huge budget and the brand value of Housefull franchise, high hopes are pinned on the movie and seems like it will not let down the cine-goers.

Diwali has always been a lucrative period for Bollywood and Housefull 4 is also expected to pull off some big numbers right from its opening day and will look forward to cross several milestones of 2019.

Take a look at the feats of 2019, Housefull 4 will be aiming to compete with:

Highest openers

War- 51.60 crores (Hindi)

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo- 42.30 crores

Mission Mangal- 29.16 crores

Kalank- 21.60 crores

Kesari– 20.06 crores

Highest Weekend (3 Days)

War- 96 crores (Hindi) and 100.15 crores (all languages)

Bharat- 95.50 crores

Saaho (Hindi)- 79.08 crores

Kabir Singh- 70.83 crores

Mission Mangal- 70.02 crores

Highest 7-day total (Regular Week)

War- 208.05 crores (Hindi) and 216.65 crores (all languages)

Bharat- 167.60 crores

Kabir Singh- 134.42 crores

Mission Mangal- 121.23 crores

Saaho- 116.03 crores

Highest lifetime

War- 304 crores*

Kabir Singh- 278.24 crores

Uri: The Surgical Strike- 244.06 crores

Bharat- 209.36 crores

Mission Mangal- 200.16 crores

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is slated to release on 25th October 2019. It features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.

What do you think, which of the aforementioned feats will Housefull 4 rake in its kitty?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!