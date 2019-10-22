Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar & Team Are Chasing These 4 Records Of 2019

Housefull 4 Box Office: With few days remaining for Diwali festive season, Akshay Kumar and his crazy team too is all set to bring fireworks at the box office with their family entertainer Housefull 4. With its huge budget and the brand value of Housefull franchise, high hopes are pinned on the movie and seems like it will not let down the cine-goers.
Diwali has always been a lucrative period for Bollywood and Housefull 4 is also expected to pull off some big numbers right from its opening day and will look forward to cross several milestones of 2019.
Take a look at the feats of 2019, Housefull 4 will be aiming to compete with:
Highest openers
War- 51.60 crores (Hindi)
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo- 42.30 crores
Mission Mangal- 29.16 crores
Kalank- 21.60 crores
Kesari– 20.06 crores
Highest Weekend (3 Days)
War- 96 crores (Hindi) and 100.15 crores (all languages)
Bharat- 95.50 crores
Saaho (Hindi)- 79.08 crores
Kabir Singh- 70.83 crores
Mission Mangal- 70.02 crores
Highest 7-day total (Regular Week)
War- 208.05 crores (Hindi) and 216.65 crores (all languages)
Bharat- 167.60 crores
Kabir Singh- 134.42 crores
Mission Mangal- 121.23 crores
Saaho- 116.03 crores
Highest lifetime
War- 304 crores*
Kabir Singh- 278.24 crores
Uri: The Surgical Strike- 244.06 crores
Bharat- 209.36 crores
Mission Mangal- 200.16 crores
Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 is slated to release on 25th October 2019. It features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.
What do you think, which of the aforementioned feats will Housefull 4 rake in its kitty?
