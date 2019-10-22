Ramuloo Ramulaa Teaser: Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde Sizzle In The Foot Tapping Track From Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

So finally after waiting for 2 long days the wait among Allu Arjun fans for the teaser of the brand new song titled Ramuloo Ramulaa from the Stylish Star’s upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has finally been revealed.

Here is the Teaser of the song #RamulooRamulaa . Hope you all like it. https://youtu.be/w7Nm_RHOCT8 #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo

Talking about the teaser, the video features Allu Arjun with the film’s leading lady Pooja Hegde as the duo can be seen having gala time grooving to the party track sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli.

The song is been composed by S.Thaman and the lyrics for the dance track is been penned by Kasarala Shyam.

The teaser of Ramuloo Ramulaa which was supposed to be out yesterday following some unknown reason was delayed by a day. Now post the teaser release fans just can’t contain their excitement as they have been sharing the teaser video and trending #RamulooRamulaa with lightning pace all over the Internet.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the action drama venture also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Murli Sharma along with others.

The Allu Arjun starrer is been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and it is been produced under Geetha Arta and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The film is slated to release on 12th January 2020 on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

