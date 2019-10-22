Manisha Koirala On Her Battle With Cancer: “Thought I Had Not Lived My Life Fully, Everything Was Baaki.”

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has turned out victorious in her long battle with cancer. She has always been vocal about her journey with the diagnosis. Manisha Koirala, who was present at the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival in Kasauli, spoke about her life from the point when she found out she has last-stage cancer till the day she was declared cancer-free.

Manisha was detected with last-stage ovarian cancer and today lives a cancer-free life. The actress also went on to write a memoir about the battle and titled it as Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life.

In a conversation with author-journalist Sathya Saran, Manisha said, “There was a time I would ask the doctors to give me a guarantee of how much time I have, but gradually, I made peace with fear and death. That’s what taught me to make most of all I have, and it has now become an extension of my personality.”

Manisha got to know that she is suffering from the disease in 2012 when everything else in life too was going wrong right from a broken marriage to a halted film career. She also opened up on how difficult it was after she was declared cancer-free and she had to come back bald. She said, “I thought I had not lived my life fully; everything was baaki.”

Manisha further added, “Later, I discovered that not everyone is cruel or mean. People accepted and appreciated my journey, and that gave me strength.”

Post being cured the actress made a powerful comeback with films like Sanju, Dear Maya, Prassthanam and a Netflix original Lust Stories.

