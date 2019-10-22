War Box Office (Worldwide): Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s Film Cross The 450 Crore Mark

War is collecting well in the pre-Diwali week as the total collections of this high octane action entertainer is now at an incredible 304 crore (Hindi: 290 crores, Tamil & Telugu: 14 crores). The collections of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starring held steady on Monday of the pre-Diwali week and the film made 2.25 crores (Hindi: 2.10 crores, Tamil & Telugu: 0.15 crore).

War is thus a huge blockbuster and is now the 3rd film produced by Yash Raj Films to cross 300 crores in India after Tiger Zinda Hai [2017] and Sultan [2016]. Overseas, the movie has earned 91.58 crores. If we add the overseas’ amount to the Indian gross amount, the total of the movie stands at 450.30 crores.

Produced by YRF, War has received unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

On its opening day, YRF’s War made history as it collected 53.35 crores – the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film! It also registered the highest 1st week of all time in the history of Hindi films in India and Worldwide by crossing 350 crores (Gross).

