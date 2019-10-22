War Box Office (Overseas): Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s Actioner In The Nervous 90s!

War Box Office (Overseas): Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer actioner War has done very well at the Indian Box Office. The mega-budget YRF film has crossed 300 crores mark at the BO to become only 8th Bollywood film to do so. Also, it has become the 6th highest Bollywood grosser of All Time by crossing the lifetime business of Sultan & Padmaavat lately.

In Overseas also the film has done pretty well for itself. War has already become the top overseas grosser of 2019 and now according to the latest overseas samples, it has earned $12.93 million i.e. equivalent to Rs 91.58 crores.

Some of the major markets like the US-Canada has earned $4.36 million, UAE-GCC has fetched $ 4.590, the UK has brought in $843 K.

It will be interesting to see if it can hit the century in Overseas.

However, War stands nowhere close to the top Bollywood grossers in Overseas. Even if we consider the overseas business of films like Padmaavat & Sultan, it’s much better than War. Padmaavat had earned $29 million in Overseas which is more than double of War and Sultan had collected $24,380 million which is almost double.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Tiger recently shared their happiness about entering the 300 crores club. Talking to IANS, Hrithik said, War has redefined action films and action genre forever in India.

“I’m delighted that our labour of love, blood and sweat has created so many milestones during the course of its run at the box office. It is absolutely sensational that ‘War’ has entered the Rs 300 crore club but what’s truly phenomenal is that this film has redefined action films and action genre forever in India,” Hrithik quoted.

Tiger said, “It is such a huge team effort from the ADs to the whole crew, to the cast, to Hrithik Sir, to Sid, to YRF, everybody worked so tremendously hard and I think I am very happy especially for the team for what they have pulled off. Thank you to all our supporters, to all Hrithik sir’s fans, all my fans, to all fans of the action genre and of commercial cinema.”

