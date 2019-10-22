OMG! Deepika Padukone To Team Up With Karan Johar For A Romantic Film?

Deepika Padukone’s next film post Chhapaak has become one of the most talked-about topics amongst her fans and moviegoers. And today a certain portal has bought out reports of Deepika collaborating with filmmaking moghul Karan Johar for an untitled romance and below are all the details you would want to know.

It was only recently during the MAMI Film Festival that Deepika was quizzed about her next project and the Ram Leela actress had spilled beans saying that her next film is a messy dark romance and will go on floors early next year.

Deepika said, “I have found a film that I am likely to do early next year but it’s not light. It’s still a messy romance, it’s quite dark but still in the romantic space.”

Grapevine also has that the film is going to be directed by Karan’s in-house talent Shakun Batra who has earlier directed films like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons for Dharma. While the later was a critically acclaimed, Shakun had been praised for his choice of directing the same.

Coming back to Deepika, there have been numerous rumors of her also doing the Luv Ranjan film alongside former flame Ranbir Kapoor which would go on floors early next year too. But going by this report in Bollywood Bubble it looks like Deepika has chosen Karan Johar over Luv Ranjan for her next.

This will be the second time that Karan and Deepika will be collaborating after her hit film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani with Ranbir Kapoor.

Deepika will be next seen in Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey, which is releasing in January 2020. Post which she also has 83’ where she will be seen playing her real-life husband Ranveer Singh’s onscreen wife and is set to release on April 10, 2020.

