RRR: Anushka Shetty To Have A Cameo In Ram Charan, Jr.NTR’s Period Drama?

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been in news for a long time now. RRR featuring Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt with Tollywood stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR is without a doubt one of the most awaited releases down south.

The latest news related to the magnum opus is if reports are to be believed one may get to see Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty in a small yet important role.

Reportedly, the talks are on between Anushka and the makers of RRR.

However, an official confirmation of whether or not will Anushka be part of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in a small role in Surender Reddy’s magnum opus film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which released earlier this month.

Talking about RRR, the Rajamouli directorial is a fictional story revolving around lives of Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam Of Hyderabad, respectively.

While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Samuthirakani in crucial roles.

“RRR” is slated to release worldwide on July 30, 2020 in 10 Indian languages. Presented by D. Parvathy, the film is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!