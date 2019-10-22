WHAT! Did Alia Bhatt Just Confirm Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses of B-Town. She has been in the news for her brilliant performances and closeness to Ranbir Kapoor and family. At such a young age she has done some incredible work with some back to back hit movies. She was last seen in Kalank which didn’t great at the box office but her performance was loved by her fans.

Alia is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor and often spotted together by the paps. Their PDA game is next level. Lately, there has been a new picture surfacing online and it’s Alia and Ranbir’s wedding card. It’s a fake picture designed in a way that for once you might think that they’re really getting married in January 2020. The fake wedding invite, Alia and Ranbir are supposed to tie the knot on January 22, 2020. The invite is badly edited as it misspelt Alia’s name as ‘Aliya’ and it got the name of Mahesh Bhatt wrong as ‘Mukesh Bhatt.’

The invite reads, “Mrs. Neetu & Mr. Rishi Kapoor cordially invite you for the Sagan Ceremony of their son Ranbir with Aliya (D/o Mrs. Soni & Mr. Mukesh Bhatt on Wednesday, 22th January 2020 05:00 pm onwards.”

Now, a new video is doing the rounds on social media where Alia is at the airport and paps are asking about the news and asking her to confirm the news. She’s in a chirpy mood and is laughing continuously at the reactions by the paps. She concludes this by nodding ‘NO’ to the paps but is still smiling quirky. This either could be she’s puzzled with the rumours doing around or happy that it’s finally happening. Was that a yes? You decide by seeing the video below.

Well, you never know. We would love to see these two lovebirds getting hitched as soon as possible.

They will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in prominent roles.

