Pagalpanti Trailer OUT! John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi & Team Redefine CRAZY

Pagalpanti trailer is out & it promises entertainment at a grand level. The trio of John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor are in their elements as they get some hilarious one-liners.

The trailer starts with a caption – “Don’t use your brains because the people in the film don’t have one.” Once you’re in the trailer, you understand how you will not require your brain to think because nothing matters when you so many people doing crazy things.

Check out the trailer here:

Makers have also quirkily used the signature tune of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to give it a crazy twist. Pagalpanti features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is slated to release on November 22.

The team faced some challenges during the shoot because of the weather conditions. The hailstorm and rain made it difficult for them to shoot outdoor sequences. But Bazmee made a decision to complete the indoor sequences till the weather was under control. “Shooting in London was not less than a roller-coaster ride. We had a few difficulties considering the weather conditions there,” Bazmee said in a statement. “But I am glad to have a brilliant cast and crew and they were all very supportive and it did not affect our schedule,” he added.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios. It is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

