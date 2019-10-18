Director Anees Bazmee is loved for his comedy films and when you add actors like John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor to it, then you know that you are in for some fun. The team including Kriti Kharbanda, Illeana D’Cruz have collaborated for a comedy film titled Pagalpanti and now the makers have released their character posters that will leave you intrigued.

Lets first talk about the macho man, John Abraham! His character’s name is Raj Kishore and in the quirky character poster, he can be seen screaming at something. John has donned a new avatar and it sure looks interesting. Arshad Warsi too looks crazy in the poster. His character is named Junky.

After making Manju Bhai popular, Anil will return as Wifi Bhai in Pagalpanti. He can be seen holding a gun in the poster, hinting that he might yet again essay the role of a don. Pulkit Samrat will essay the role of Chandu while Saurabh Shukla will essay the role of the character named Raja Sahab. Saurabh has bandages applied on his head and we think that he will be the goon who becomes the victim of all the hilarious events that will happen in the film.

Presenting the character posters of #Pagalpanti… Directed by Anees Bazmee… 22 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/oSw9GjuJ3Q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2019

Presenting the character posters of #Pagalpanti… Directed by Anees Bazmee… 22 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/oSw9GjuJ3Q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2019

Presenting the character posters of #Pagalpanti… Directed by Anees Bazmee… 22 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/oSw9GjuJ3Q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2019

Presenting the character posters of #Pagalpanti… Directed by Anees Bazmee… 22 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/oSw9GjuJ3Q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2019

Coming to the ladies, Illena returns back as Sanjana in this film. In the poster, Illeana donns a red suit and looks quite hot in it. Kriti brings back the 90’s vibe with her poster. She can be seen dressed in retro clothes and will essay the role of Janvi in Pagalpanti. The ghost of Grand Masti, Urvashi Rautela, returns as Kavya in Anees Bazmee’s film.

Presenting the character posters of #Pagalpanti… Directed by Anees Bazmee… 22 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/t8KbPyakRa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2019

Presenting the character posters of #Pagalpanti… Directed by Anees Bazmee… 22 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/t8KbPyakRa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2019

Presenting the character posters of #Pagalpanti… Directed by Anees Bazmee… 22 Nov 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/t8KbPyakRa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2019

Earlier, to kickstart the promotions of the film, the team of Pagalpanti had shared warning poster that said “Dimaag Mat Lagana, Kyun Ki Inmein Hai Nahin.” The actors captioned the posts as, “Pagalpanti starts now.

The film is extensively shot in London and is all set to release on 22nd November this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!