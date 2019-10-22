Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor & Lakshya Start Prepping Up For The Film

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor & newcomer Lakshya have already started prepping up for upcoming Dharma Productions romantic comedy Dostana 2. A picture of the trio chilling together while prepping up for the film was recently shared on the Instagram story by the director Colin D’cunha. Have a look-

Dostana 2 is a sequel to 2008 rom-com with the same title. The film starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham & Abhishek Bachchan in lead got immense appreciation from the public and was a Box Office success as well. The music of the film was a chartbuster and is still loved by the people even though it’s been more than a decade.

Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and a sequel of the film has been in talks for a long time. However, it was only recently that it was announced with Janhvi, Kartik & Lakshya in lead.

Earlier there were reports that Rajkummar Rao will also be starring in Dostana 2. However, he was later replaced with Lakshya. Talking about the same, Rajkummar recently said that it is unfortunate that he is not part of the second installment of Dostana and that he really wanted to do it.

Asked why he did not take up Dostana 2, Rajkummar told IANS: “By the time we decided on our dates I was already signed for The White Tiger. So, I really couldn’t do two films together. Dostana 2 was also happening at the same time. So, it’s unfortunate that I am not part of Dostana 2. I really wanted to do it…”

