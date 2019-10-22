Ayushmann Khurrana Joins Hands With UNICEF & MWCD To Fight Against Sexual Abuse Of Children

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has teamed up with the government and UNICEF to speak up against the sexual abuse of children.

The Article 15 actor has been roped in by UNICEF for the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s key initiative – the POCSO Act.

The ministry aims to create awareness among people about the protection and legal support that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act offers against child sexual abuse.

Ayushmann, who recently shot a video for the same cause, said: “As a socially conscious citizen, I would always want to spread the word on matters that are important to our country and matters that need urgent attention.”

The Vicky Donor actor further added, “POCSO is a hugely important step taken by the ministry to make people aware of the protection and legal support that the act offers against child sexual abuse. Crimes against children are the most heinous and I applaud the government and UNICEF’s stand on protecting the future generations of our country.”

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of Maddock Films, Bala featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam as the female leads of the film. Bala revolves around the problems of premature balding.

However, Bala is set for a clash with Sunny Singh Nijjar’s Ujda Chaman which revolves around the same concept.

