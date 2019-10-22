Gajraj Rao: “NEVER Dreamt Of Getting An Award In The Presence Of Shah Rukh Khan”

Despite making his debut way back in 1994 with Bandit Queen, actor Gajraj Rao has finally got his due as an actor after the release of Ayushamnn Khurrana’s, Badhaai Ho. Gajraj Rao, who recently won the Filmfare for the Best Supporting Actor in Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho said he never anticipated winning an award in the presence of celebrated stars like Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking about bagging the award at the 64th Filmfare Awards, Gajraj Rao opened up about how life changed after the humongous success of Badhaai Ho. The Dil Se..actor said, “Main ye keh sakta hun apne lihaz se ki maine kabhi socha nahi tha ki muje itna audience ka affection milega kabhi, never thought so. Matlab main 25 saal se acting kar raha hun. Bahut saari alag alag films me chhote bade parts kiye hain, I have directed ad films also but this has changed my life totally. Pura 360 degree-change ho gaya hai. (I never thought that the audience will give me so much affection. I have done many roles in different films but this changed my life totally).”

The TVF actor concluded saying, “Ek feel hoti hai, jaise mujhe Filmfare Award mila, maine Filmfare television pe dekha tha ki awards hote hain jisme red carpet hota hai aur aise jaate hain, but never dreamt ki main ek din stage pe jaauga aur Shah Rukh Khan ki presence me main trophy lunga. So, ye aapke motivation ko boost karta hai bohot hausla-afzaai hoti hai jab apki fraternity aur audience aapko appreciate karti hai. (I had seen Filmfare Awards on television but I never dreamt that one day I will go on the stage and get an award in Shah Rukh Khan’s presence. This gave me a motivational boost).”

On the professional front, Gajraj will next be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

