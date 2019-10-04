Naagin 4: Nia Sharma & Krystle D’Souza To Turn Into Ekta Kapoor’s Leads This Season?

Ekta Kapoor’s Television drama, Naagin, is all set to make a comeback with its 4th season. After successful 3 seasons starring Mouni Roy & Adaa Khan in the first 2 and Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna and Surbhi Jyoti in the last, speculations around this year’s leading ladies are taking over the internet.

Earlier names like Hina Khan and Pooja Banerjee being a part of Naagin 4 were strongly rife. While Hina would obviously not be a part since she recently quit Komolika’s role in Kausatii Zindagii Kayy for her film career, Pooja was still considered a possibility. However, now recent report suggest that not the aforesaid actresses but instead, Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza would turn into Ekta’s Naagins for the season!

Recently, Ekta dropped the teaser of Naagin 4 and enticed the fans with a glimpse of the leading ladies, although with hidden faces. To add onto it all, one of the lead does look a lot like Krystle if you notice the still where only the leader’s eyes are visible while she’s hidden behind a tree. Also, there are some glimpses that make it look like Nia’s a part of it too! Starting from the height to their appearances, it does look like the reports are true!

Ekta shared the picture and captioned it, “#NAAGIN4 ….TEASER Aaj #bigboss aur bahut jald #nagin4 …. only on @colors #colorsweekendgetsgoingagain”

Check out the teaser below:

Meanwhile, Naagin has been running successfully over the last 3 seasons. Although last season was a success too, fans still miss Mouni who indeed played the best Naagin till date!

