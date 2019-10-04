Game Of Thrones ended its glorious run with eighth season concluding in May 2019 but saw some extreme bashing coming its way due to mediocre content. Even the loyal fans termed it as a big disappointment, now the writer George RR Martin of the novel A Song Of Ice and Fire, on which the show was based, too expressed his discontentment on finale season.

Martin was speaking to Fast Company Magazine. He said, “The (final) series has been… not completely faithful. Otherwise, it would have to run another five seasons.”

He also added that sometimes the makers fail to adapt the vision of authors, which disappoints the viewers. “Because sometimes their creative vision and your creative vision don’t match, and you get the famous creative differences thing – that leads to a lot of conflict,” quotes Martin.

Apart from novel’s author, director Neil Marshall, who helmed a few episodes including Blackwater (Season 2, Episode 9) and The Watchers On The Wal” (Season 4, Episode 9), too opened up on the eighth season, saying it was “rushed” as per the report in thesun.co.uk.

Neil said: “Ultimately all the characters ended up where they were meant to be, but I think some of them got there in a bit of a rush. I agree that it was a bit of a rush. It felt like things were not set up well enough. But they all ended up where they were meant to be, though, I got that.”

