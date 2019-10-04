Yo Yo Honey Singh Mobbed By Fans After His Recent IIFA Win!

Music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh has always captured the audience’s hearts with his phenomenal albums year on year. This time again, the musical maestro received accolades from the audiences for his remarkable music direction for his yesteryear release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Yo Yo Honey Singh won the IIFA for Best Music Direction for the film.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has had a very successful 2018 with his super-hit songs Urvashi, Makhna and the well-received Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety album that took over the nation in no time. This year, the supremely talented singer-rapper has given us amazing songs in Khadke Galaasy and his rendition of Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha which have become the party-anthems of the nation. We are indeed looking forward to his upcoming tracks and excited to see what he has in store for us.

Moreover, the dapper singer-rapper recently met a few of his fans and they were lucky enough to spend time with him and congratulate him for his success. The singer indulged in some conversation with his fans and thanked them for their immense love and support. He made sure he clicked pictures with his beloved fans and expressed his gratitude towards them all. Well, they couldn’t stop gushing over him and were super thrilled to have met their idol.

Hearing about Yo Yo Honey Singh’s future projects, fans have just gotten more excited and are now eagerly waiting for the above-mentioned songs to release.

