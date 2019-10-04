Housefull 4: Director Farhad Samji Breaks Silence On Replacing Sajid Khan & Nana Patekar Post #MeToo Accusations

Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh amongst others is all set for its theatrical release this Diwali. The film had hit a roadblock when director Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar were accused of #MeToo which led to them being removed from the project. Farhad Samji who’s now directing the movie opened up about the entire process and here’s what he has to say.

In a recent conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Farhad opened up about how he was suddenly asked to step in as a director while actually he was planning to move ahead with an important schedule of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. “I was getting ready for an important schedule of Simmba and suddenly, I got a call from the Housefull 4 makers. They said, ‘The studio has taken a decision (of removing Sajid Khan) and we want you to direct the film.’ I spoke to Rohit Shetty before coming on board this film. I didn’t get any time to prepare. ‘Welcome aboard, aap parso se shoot karenge,’ I was told. It started with a Mumbai schedule, with a ready set for the period era. We also shot some of the present-day portions and the songs. I have directed a little more than 50 percent of the film.”

Furthermore, upon being asked about how difficult was it to replace Nana at the end moment with Rana Daggubati and whether they had to twist the character, Samji responded, “We don’t change character for the actors. Rana is the threat in the story, just like Mithun da was in Housefull 2. He has given us the Bahubali touch here (smiles). We also have Nawaz in a cameo, which has taken the film to another level.”

Well, all is well that ends well and while there might be changes, the trailer and the songs look amazing and the tremendous director that Farhad is, he’s sure to bring a blast with Housefull 4.

Along with Akshay Kumar, Housefull 4 also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde.

