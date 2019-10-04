FlashbackFriday: Shah Rukh Khan’s Old Video Of Hosting On Doordarshan Is A Charming Surprise

Shah Rukh Khan, a legend, the king of romance and a capturer of many hearts has seen a fair share of ups and downs in his career. He started from the bottom and now Shah Rukh is a megastar. His journey has been nothing but inspirational and a video from his younger years that has surfaced online will definitely put a smile on your face.

The video in talk features a lean Shah Rukh from his anchoring days on Doordarshan. In the video, he can be seen hosting a show themed on music with a co-host. The two talk about a Kumar Shanu song followed by the music being played live by the orchestra.

Shah Rukh Khan started his journey with the television show Fauji. He got his first break in 1992. He made his silver debut with Deewana, co-starring Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. Shah Rukh won a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut that year for the film. He went on to do films like Chamatkar, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Dil Aashna Hai in the same year.

Now, coming back to his next project, the actor has not yet announced anything. His fans have been keenly waiting to know what his next project will be but it looks like SRK has decided to take a break from work for a while. The actor was last spotted at the stage of Star Plus’s TedX Talk yesterday.

