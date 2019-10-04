Mamangam Teaser (Hindi): Mammootty Upcoming Period Drama Is Another Action Feast On Its Way

Mollywood Superstar Mammooty starrer Mamangam has been doing buzz all across for quite a long time. The Hindi teaser of the period drama which has Mammooty playing a warrior from the 17th century has been released by the makers.

Talking about the teaser, one just can’t get enough of it. Especially the breathtaking action sequences performed through one of the oldest and grandest martial arts in the world, Kalaripayattu.

The film is based on Mamangam festival, which used to be held once in 12 years at Thirunavaya on the banks of river Bharatapuzha in Kerala, where the warriors known as Chhaverukal plots against the Zamorin rulers to overthrow them.

Mamangam will have Mammootty donning multiple looks. It is a multilingual film, which will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The makers of Mamangam have zeroed on 21st November for the film’s release.

Prior to its teaser release in Hindi, the makers had unveiled the same in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

Apart from Mammooty, the big-budget release also has Unni Mukundan along with the Prachi Tehlan, Malavika Mohanan, Mohan Sharma, Anu Sithara, Neeraj Madhav among others in important roles.

Mamangam, is been helmed by M.Padmakumar, and it is produced by Venu Kunnappilly for Kavya films.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!