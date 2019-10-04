Tumbbad Completes 1 Year! Makers Announce The Sequel

Actor-producer Sohum Shah’s social media post suggesting a “special announcement” ahead of Tumbbad’s one year anniversary has led to speculation among fans whether the film team will be announcing a spin-off to the 2018 fantasy-thriller.

A source informs, “Tumbbad is considered to be a game-changer in the fantasy-thriller genre. For a while now, there has been a growing chorus among fans for a prequel or sequel to the film. Keeping that response in mind, the makers are keen to take the narrative to the next level.”

Tumbbad received appreciation from all quarters when it released on October 12th last year. The film has the unique distinction of having wowed the diverse critics’ community as much as the audience – a feat only a few films have been able to achieve.

In a year that saw several content and star-driven successes, Tumbbad, a film that was 6 years in the making, successfully ran for over 50 days at theatres across the country and continues to garner word of mouth appreciation from OTT streaming audiences worldwide – a testament to the strength of storytelling and good old hard work.

Keep watching this space for more updates.

