Will Smith Trying To Recover Certain Qualities That He Had In 20s

Actor Will Smith feels he has become more fearful now.

The 51-year-old actor has been trying to “recover” the more carefree attitude he held in his 20s, and would like to connect with his younger self to discover where his “courage” came from, reports “femalefirst.co.uk”.

In an interview, Smith said: “Will in his twenties wasn’t listening to nothing that nobody had to say, so I wouldn’t tell his dumba** nothing. But there were certain qualities that I had in my twenties that I have been trying to recover in the last couple of years.

“So my birthday last year, I did bungee jumping out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon. And even a part of that foolishness was trying to get rid of the fear that I had taken on as I become more successful. I didn’t become more brave. I became more fearful as I got older. So young Will was wildly courageous to the level of foolishness.”

On the film front, Smith will be next seen in “Gemini Man“.

