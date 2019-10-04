Dil Bechara Actress Sanjana Sanghi’s Day Out With Underprivileged Kids

Actress Sanjana Sanghi on Thursday took out time from work to spend the day with underprivileged children in Mumbai.

The actress conducted an informative session in association with Teach for India which is also a not-profit organization and strives to end the problem of educational inequality in India.

She visited one of the schools in Mumbai where she conversed with the children and spoke about topics like Hopes and Dreams, and unboxing fears. They also had a small activity wherein the children were asked to draw or write about their hopes and dreams and share with the whole class.

Talking about the initiative, Sanjana said: “We’re all just a summation of our hopes, dreams and our fears. Being able to unbox each of one them with those bright rays of sunshine, the kids, has been beyond special. Sky is the limit for them.”

On the film front, Sanjana will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in “Dil Bechara“, which was earlier titled as “Kizie Aur Manny“.

