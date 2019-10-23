Remo D’Souza In Legal Trouble For A Fraud Of 5 Crores; Non-Bailable Warrant Issued

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza has found himself in legal trouble after a Ghaziabad based person filed a complaint of fraud against him.

The guy named Satyendra Tyagi, a resident of Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad has alleged that Remo had taken Rs 5 crore from him in 2016 to finance his upcoming film titled ‘Amar Must Die’. He had promised him double money in return but hasn’t returned the money so far.

Following the complaint, A Ghaziabad court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Remo and that’s serious. According to PTI, the deputy superintendent of police Atish Kumar said that the warrant was issued by additional chief judicial magistrate Mahendra Rawat and will be served to Remo in Mumbai after taking permission from Inspector General of Police, Meerut Zone.

He added that as per law, permission is required for serving warrants in other states.

The warrant was issued against Remo after he failed to appear in court.

On the work front, Remo is gearing up for the release of his upcoming big dance film Street Dancer 3D. Starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead the film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Recently, Remo married his wife Lizelle for the third time on their 20th anniversary. He shared a few pictures from the church where he renewed his wedding vows with wife Lizelle.

