Bypass Road New Promo: Sending Chill Down The Spine!

Naman Nitin Mukesh’s Directorial, Bypass Road, is a thriller where a Neil plays a wheelchair bound paraplegic, who is victim of an accident and also a prime suspect of murder.

The film revolves around the concept of Home Invasion, and it give the audience a glimpse into the thrills the film has in store, makers of the film have released a promo video, where Neil comes across a news clip, which describes his own murder, and interestingly, while he is watching, the same events start to unfold!

Bypass Road is produced by Miraj Group and NNM Films will release on 1st November 2019. Directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh, the film stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Shama Sikander, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur.

