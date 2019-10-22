Bigil: Fans All Over The Country Want Thalapathy Vijay’s Action Drama In Hindi

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil is trending all over social media, as fans of the Kollywood superstar are leaving no stone unturned to promote their favourite star’s sports-action drama on Twitter.

The buzz related to the film is quite high and it is not just limited to Tamil Nadu and other Southern states.

South movie lovers and Vijay fans from North and other corners of the country too are excited and are looking forward to the film’s release post its trailer release which has become one of the hottest hot topics among cine-goers all across for discussion. But at the same time they are bit disappointed that they may have to wait a bit longer till the film gets dubbed in Hindi as they expressed their disappointment through their tweets and had the question why the makers didn’t opt to make the film a PAN India release by releasing the Vijay starrer all across the country in Hindi language, as it wouldn’t have harmed them in any way instead of it would have only benefited them.

As fans tweeted:

#VijayFansLovesSRK If Bigil release in Hindi on same day then I am watched FDFS 😎

🔥 — Karan (@SRKianKARAN_) October 15, 2019

@archanakalpathi Pls Rels #Bigil in Hindi 😎 Semma Response For #BigilTrailer in Bollywood 🔥🔥🔥 — Movie Tracker (@trackerpk) October 12, 2019

Why Vijay films r not releases in Hindi?I always watch his films on pirated sites coz there is no other way & I can't wait for hindi dub.I feel really sad that being his die hard fan,I haven't watched him on big screen yet.Plz sir,release ur films in Hindi. #BigilTrailer #Bigil pic.twitter.com/M26YOOsDCG — Guruprasad C (@vijayfan_guru) October 13, 2019

Y bigil not released in hindi — Roshan Ashwin (@RoshanAshwin2) October 16, 2019

Hey bigil makers

Vijay is biggest South star in Hindi circuit without single hindi release …. Why you haven't gone for pan India level U can release film after 2-3 weeks but at least release….. 12cr opening is sure

Looking blockbusters all over💥💥@Atlee_dir #BigilTrailer — Aayush (@SRKian___Aayush) October 12, 2019

#BigilReleaseDate

Bigil is not releasing in hindi . Still everyone is talking about this movie in north also. This movie is going to be sure shot blockbuster . All the best to vijay fans. — Anshuman (@Anshuman1512) October 17, 2019

Talking about the film, so far the posters, trailer, and songs from Bigil has been well received by the audience.

The film has Vijay in dual roles, as the Kollywood star will be seen playing the roles of a footballer and local goon.

The Vijay starrer also has Nayanthara and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Bigil will hit big screens on 25th October in Tamil and Telugu languages.

