Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil is trending all over social media, as fans of the Kollywood superstar are leaving no stone unturned to promote their favourite star’s sports-action drama on Twitter.

The buzz related to the film is quite high and it is not just limited to Tamil Nadu and other Southern states.

South movie lovers and Vijay fans from North and other corners of the country too are excited and are looking forward to the film’s release post its trailer release which has become one of the hottest hot topics among cine-goers all across for discussion. But at the same time they are bit disappointed that they may have to wait a bit longer till the film gets dubbed in Hindi as they expressed their disappointment through their tweets and had the question why the makers didn’t opt to make the film a PAN India release by releasing the Vijay starrer all across the country in Hindi language, as it wouldn’t have harmed them in any way instead of it would have only benefited them.

Bigil: Fans All Over The Country Want Thalapathy Vijay’s Action Drama In Hindi

As fans tweeted:

Talking about the film, so far the posters, trailer, and songs from Bigil has been well received by the audience.

The film has Vijay in dual roles, as the Kollywood star will be seen playing the roles of a footballer and local goon.

The Vijay starrer also has Nayanthara and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Bigil will hit big screens on 25th October in Tamil and Telugu languages.

