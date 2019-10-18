Bigil: Filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar Files A Copyright Complaint Against Thalapathy Vijay’s Sports Drama

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil has landed in controversy yet again following the copyright complaint filed by Telugu film director Nandu Chinni Kumar.

As per a report from Cinemaexpress.com, Nandi Chinni Kumar has approached Telangana Cine Writers Association to register a case against the Bigil makers following the similarities which he found between Bigil trailer and his film which has been tentatively titled Slum Soccer.

Slum Soccer is based on the life of football player Akhilesh Paul, and the filmmaker also has stated in the report that though from the looks of Bigil trailer it doesn’t seem that the entire story is similar to his film, still there are enough similarities he found between both which he just can’t ignore.

Nandi also further stated in the report that he tried to reach out Bigil‘s executive producer Venkat Manickam for an answer following the similarities which Bigil‘s trailer and his film share, but the latter is yet to respond.

This isn’t the first time where a complaint has been filed against the film, as it was in the month of August filmmaker KP Selvah had accused Bigil director Atlee Kumar of plagiarising his story.

Talking about Bigil, so far the posters, trailer, and songs from the film has been well received by the audience.

The film has Vijay in dual roles, as the Kollywood star will be seen playing roles of footballer and local goon.

The Vijay starrer also has Nayanthara and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The trailer of Bigil which was unveiled last weekend is trending all over the internet. As the trailer of Vijay starrer has garnered 30 million-plus views with over 2 million likes.

Bigil will hit big screens on 25th October in Tamil and Telugu languages.

