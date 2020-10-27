Rajkummar Rao To Step Into The Shoes Of Dharmendra For Chupke Chupke Remake?

The trend of making remake is in full swing in Bollywood and it isn’t slowing anytime soon. Now, as per the latest reports doing rounds, Rajkummar Rao has signed for the remake of 1975’s classic, Chupke Chupke. He will be seen reprising the character played by Dharmendra.

Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Chupke Chupke also features Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. In the comedy of errors, Dharmendra had played a Botany professor who falls in love with Sharmila Tagore. Reports are stating that while Rajkummar will be reprising Dharmendra, the search for Amitabh’s character is still on.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, a source quotes, “The script is undergoing some rewrites as the makers are determined to do justice to the original. They are also in talks with several actors for the role of Sukumar, professor of English masquerading as Parimal and trying to teach botany, enacted by Amitabh Bachchan in the original.”

It is also learnt that the film will kickstart once Rajkummar Rao completed his Badhaai Do and the cast will be finalised by December 2020.

While Rajkummar’s selection for Dharmendra’s character is indeed interesting news, we’re dying to know that who’s going to recreate Bachchan’s character.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar recently made it to the headlines as he confessed of auditioning for a popular dance show, Boogie Woogie. Rajkummar made this confession on another dancing show India’s Best Dancer. According to TellyChakkar, he said, “Many years ago when I was in class 11, I had come to Mumbai to audition for Boogie Woogie with my younger brother. But, I got rejected back then. It feels great to be here today, and witness such amazing performances. It was nice of the judges to give me 30 points for my performance with the contestants here.”

To this, Malaika Arora said, “Rajkummar Rao is a closet dancer, but not many know that he is a fabulous dancer and I was fortunate to dance with him in a film. We did a song in the movie Dolly ki Doli, we came on the set and were rehearsing, Raj was around and all quiet. But the moment the song started playing, he went all out with his dance.”

