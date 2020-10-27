Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkani Calls Nikki Tamboli ‘Sadak Chaap’; Jaan Kumar Sanu’s Mother SLAMS Rahul Vaidya’s Nepotism Remarks

Bigg Boss 14 is witnessing a lot of contestants lock horns lately. While Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkani and Rahul Vaidya were trying to form a group, things turned upside down in no time. They were even seen nominating each other in yesterday’s episodes. And one of the debates that irked everyone was ‘nepotism.’

Advertisement

As the nomination process began, we saw Nishant Singh Malkani nominate Nikki. He mentioned that it was turned quite ‘predictable’ to how the actress reacts to most situations. Hence, her game is now turning boring. The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor even ended up calling Nikki, ‘sadak chaap.’

Advertisement

Obviously, the war in Bigg Boss 14 didn’t end there. When it was Nikki Tamboli’s turn, she was in a full revenge mode. She put triple the amount of foam in order to put it on Nishant Singh Malkani’s face and nominate him. The actress even went onto say, “I will nominate ‘gadha,’ who only walks with ‘geedads’ (Jackals), and is incapable of playing solo.” Nishant also slammed Nikki mentioning that she only talks “cheap things” and knows nothing else.

When it was Rahul Vaidya’s turn, the singer decided to nominate Jaan Kumar Sanu. However, a debate was sparked when he cited nepotism as the reason. He went onto say that Jaan is the only contestant in the Bigg Boss 14 house due to his father. Rest, everyone is deserving. As expected, from Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin to Pavitra Punia and Nishant Singh Malkani – housemates slammed Rahul for his cheap statement.

Just not that, Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother reacted to Rahul’s remarks. In a conversation with SpotboyE, Rita shared, “If Rahul feels that Jaan is in the show because of nepotism then how come they are both on the same platform right now? If according to Rahul there is a difference between the insider and outsider then how come he is on the same platform where my son is? Jaan’s father Kumar Sanu has sung almost 23000 songs till now so being his son he must have at least sang 23 songs in the industry with his father’s support. But aisa nahi hai kyunki Jaan ne jo kuch bhi achieve kiya hai apni badolat aya hai.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss updates!

Must Read: Mirzapur Actor Ashok Beniwal: “I Tried Like A Newbie, Used To Stand In Line To Give My Introduction”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube