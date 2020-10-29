Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India To Rani Mukerji’s Hichki: Movies That Spoke Of Student-Teacher Bond

Over the years Bollywood has nailed the student-teacher or rather we can say ‘guru shishya’ relationship giving us some of the best relatable and modern age stories- be it Mohabbatein, Rani Mukerji’s Hichki, Super 30, or Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India.

This festive season Amazon Prime Video is all set to be another interesting tale defining the beautiful relationship and taking everyone on a nostalgia ride of school days.

Directed by Hansal Mehta Chhalaang is a story of Montu Sir aka Rajkummar Rao, a PT teacher at a Government school. The film also features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role.

Here are the five films on a similar theme to stream while you eagerly await to watch Chhalaang on Amazon Prime Video:

Mohabbatein:

Mohabbatein is an encounter between two men and their opposing beliefs. Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj Aryan supports love and would go to any extent for it, while Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan) heads Gurukul India’s most prestigious educational institute, stands for fear and believes that love leads to pain and weakness. The film also features the love stories of 3 young couples who realize what will finally triumph, love or fear. The film centres around a stricter bond between Amitabh Bachchan and his Gurukul students and an intriguing journey towards his students pursuing their love. Stream Mohabbatein on Amazon Prime Video.

Hichki:

HICHKI is a story about Naina Mathur (Rani Mukerji), an aspiring teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome. After numerous rejections, she lands her dream job as a full-time teacher and gets assigned a class of students who can’t seem to keep out of trouble. Naina must do whatever she can to ensure that her students realise their true potential, and defy all the odds against them. Stream Hichki on Amazon Prime Video.

Chak De! India

Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), the ex-Indian Captain has now come back as the Coach of the Women’s National Hockey team. A rag-tag bunch of girls who’ve forgotten what it’s like to play for the love of the game. Chak De! India is the story of a coach’s fight of making his team, Team India by overcoming their diverse backgrounds, by learning to use everything that life hurls on them as a secret weapon. This film centres on a hockey coach and his team made up of a set of unique individuals, redefining the stories of a student-teacher bond. Stream Chak De India film on Amazon Prime Video.

Aarakshan:

The film is a socio-political drama based on the controversial policy of caste-based reservations in government jobs and educational institutions in India. The decision by Indian Supreme Court to establish reservations leads to conflicts between a teacher, Deepak Kumar, hailing from a lower class, his friend, and his mentor. The conflicts test Deepak’s friendships and loyalties. Stream Aarakshan on Amazon Prime Video.

Super-30:

The film is based on the life of Patna-based mathematician, Anand Kumar played by Hritik Roshan who runs the famed Super 30 program for IIT aspirants in Patna. The story changes the strict, the lovable perception of a teacher to the one who helps the students in need with an aim in their respective lives.

Once you have watched these film, mark your calendars to stream Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhalaang, as ‘Montu Sir takes on his PR Class starting November 13. Chhalaang is hilarious, yet the inspirational journey of a PT master from a semi government-funded school in Northern India. Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT master for who, it’s just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for the stake, including Neelu (Nushrratt Bharuccha) who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done- Teach.

